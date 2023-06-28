Imphal: In an effort to encourage government employees to return to their offices, the Manipur government has decided to implement a “no work, no pay” policy.

The General Administration Department (GAD) has been instructed to compile a list of employees who have been absent from work due to the ongoing situation in the state.

A notification issued on Monday by GAD Secretary Michael Achom stated, “In accordance with the decision made at the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on June 12, and as stated in para 5-(12) of the proceedings, all employees receiving their salaries from the General Administration Department, Manipur Secretariat, are hereby informed that the ‘no work, no pay’ policy will be invoked for those who do not attend their official duties without authorized leave.”

Manipur has approximately one lakh state government employees.

The circular further requested all administrative secretaries to submit details of employees who have been unable to attend their official duties due to the prevailing situation in the state. The provided information should include the employees’ designations, names, Employee Identification Numbers (EIN), and current addresses.

These details are to be submitted to the General Administration Department and the Personnel Department no later than June 28, enabling appropriate action to be taken.

It is worth noting that Manipur has experienced a series of violent clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities, resulting in more than 100 fatalities.

The unrest initially began on May 3 after a “Tribal Solidarity March” organized in the hill districts to protest the demand of the Meitei community for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.