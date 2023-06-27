KOHIMA: A huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered and seized by police from a vehicle at Kohima in Nagaland.

The vehicle was intercepted and the arms and explosives were seized by the Nagaland police from a vehicle that was on its way to violence-hit Manipur.

A joint operation was launched by the Assam Rifles and Nagaland police on Monday (June 26) evening after receiving information about attempts to smuggle weapons and explosives and other war-like stores to Manipur via Nagaland.

The operation led to the recovery of the arms and explosives.

Two pistols with four magazines, ammunition, explosives, and other war-like stores were recovered by the police and Assam Rifles troopers from the vehicle in Nagaland. The seizure is believed to have foiled an attempt of a major incident by inimical elements on security forces and government agencies deployed in Manipur.