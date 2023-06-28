Guwahati: The elections for 10 Rajya Sabha seats from the states of Goa, Gujarat, and West Bengal will take place on July 24, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced.

The announcement comes as the terms of several Members of Parliament (MPs) are set to expire.

Among the seats to be vacated is the one held by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, representing Gujarat. The terms of BJP MPs Dineshchandra Jemalbhai Anavadiya and Lokhandwala Jugalsinh Mathurji, also from Gujarat, will end on August 18.

Additionally, one seat from Goa, currently occupied by BJP MP Vinay D. Tendulkar, will be up for election as his term concludes on July 28.

Furthermore, six seats from West Bengal will go to the polls as the terms of Trinamool Congress MPs Derek O’Brien, Dola Sen, Sushmita Dev, Shanta Chhetri, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, and Congress MP Pradip Bhattacharya end on August 18.

The notification for the elections will be issued on July 6, with the last date for nominations set for July 13.

Candidates will have until July 17 to withdraw their candidatures. Polling and vote counting will take place on July 24.