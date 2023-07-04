Guwahati: A 19-year-old girl has died by suicide in Assam’s capital city Guwahati after a man allegedly uploaded nude photographs of her on social media, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the girl hanged herself at her residence in the Gandhi Mandap area under Chandmari police station in Guwahati around 11 a.m on Monday.

Police have arrested the man identified as Amit Medhi on the basis of a suicide note left behind by the woman.

Police said they found nude photographs of the woman as well as a few other girls on the accused’s phones after his arrest.

“A case has been registered under sections that deal with dishonouring any individual by posting obscene pictures on social media… His act provoked the woman to kill herself,” said a Guwahati police official.

He was remanded in police custody for two weeks by a local court.