Guwahati: On Monday, an Assam Police constable posted at the Nellie outpost in the Morigaon district was found dead near the barracks.

The deceased has been identified as Sany Nath, a resident of Hailakandi.

It has been suspected that he may have committed suicide but an investigation report is awaited.

He joined the service just three months ago.

Also Read: Assam: Woman attacked and robbed by miscreant in Guwahati

While the primary suspicion of his death has been suicide, the police are investigating other angles behind his death.

Some reports said that he had been fighting with someone over the phone but did not identify who it was.

Also Read: Assam: Seven detained for involvement in PDS scam in Sonitpur

He allegedly took the extreme step because of the fight.

An investigation is now being carried out to figure out the exact reason.