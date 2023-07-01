Guwahati: A woman was allegedly robbed and assaulted by a miscreant in the Noonmati area of Guwahati, Assam.

The incident occurred in the Sunsali area of Noonmati while the woman was returning home.

According to sources, the miscreant confronted the woman on the main road, launching a sudden attack and forcibly snatching her cash and valuables.

Also Read: Assam: Fake nursing schools functioning in Udalguri

After committing the crime, the assailant disappeared into the night, leaving the victim with minor injuries.

The authorities have identified the suspect in the case as Dharambir Yadav.

Also Read: Assam | Pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh on hunger strike inside Dibrugarh jail? District admin refutes reports

The victim wasted no time and promptly lodged a complaint at the Noonmati police station.

In cooperation with the victim, the police have procured a photograph of the suspect and initiated a manhunt operation to apprehend him.