Guwahati: The deteriorating flood situation in Assam has resulted in the loss of life as a person was swept away by floodwaters in Nalbari district on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Nikhilesh Malla Bujorbaruah.

The incident occurred in Sanekuchi village, located in Borbhag Tehsil, where the man went missing after being carried away by strong currents triggered by heavy rainfall in the area.

According to reports, Nikhilesh was returning home from a market when the incident took place.

His lifeless body was discovered on Friday morning.

The incident occurred in close proximity to the residence of Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, adding a personal dimension to the tragedy.

The flood situation in Assam continues to worsen, with over 4.9 lakh people still enduring the deluge across 22 districts.

This may be the first official death related to the floods.

An investigation has been initiated.