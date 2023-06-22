Guwahati: A 220kV power line has reportedly snapped in Nalbari in Lower Assam putting a threat of a massive power outage in the region.

As per reports, Barpeta and Nalbari are now in a possible stage of facing an imminent power crisis following the unexpected snap.

The crucial 220kV line tower owned by the Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited (AEGCL) is located near Nalbari.

The collapsed tower served as a critical component of the power transmission network, and its failure is expected to lead to widespread outages in all control rooms under the Barpeta Electrical Sub-Division.

With the snap, residents and businesses have been asked to brace themselves for an extended period without electricity in the days ahead by the Barpeta Electric Subdivision.

Action has been taken by the administration in close coordination with AEGCL to address the crisis and restore normalcy.

Technicians and repair crews have been mobilized to assess the extent of the damage and develop an expedited plan for repairs.

However, the challenging conditions caused by the ongoing floods are likely to prolong the restoration process, necessitating several days for completion.