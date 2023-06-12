Guwahati: The Assam government has unveiled plans to introduce a city bus service in Nalbari District to enhance public transportation connectivity.

In a meeting with representatives from the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC), Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, who oversees various portfolios discussed the feasibility of launching the city bus service in the Nalbari area.

In a bid to boost tourism and preserve natural attractions, Mallabaruah also held a comprehensive meeting at his Janata Bhawan office with representatives from the tourism and forest departments.

The discussions focused on collaborative efforts to develop Deepor Beel and other tourism hotspots within the state.

Recognizing the importance of synergy between departments, they explored strategies to promote sustainable tourism and leverage the state’s natural resources.

However, recent reports have shed light on irregularities within the Assam State Transport Corporation.

It was revealed that around 771 employees were hired unlawfully during the tenure of former Managing Directors. As a result, the ASTC has decided to terminate the employment of these individuals.

In response to the ASTC’s decision, the company’s staff initiated a state-wide strike starting from June 1.

The transport department, after conducting a thorough investigation, will assess the status of current contractual employees within ASTC.

Based on this assessment, a decision will be made to retain only legally appointed contractual personnel who are deemed essential for operations.

The remaining employees will be released from their positions promptly, with the entire process expected to be completed within 60 days.