Guwahati: The police have detained a person in connection with the alleged murder of a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Goalpara, Assam.

It may be mentioned that the lifeless body of Jonali Nath, a prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and secretary of the BJP Goalpara district committee, was found near National Highway No 17 in Shalpara, Krishnai.

Following the incident, outrage among political circles was seen and the Assam unit of the BJP called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

Also Read: Assam: Water supply pipeline burst causes flood-like scene in Guwahati

Following the investigation, the police detained one suspect in connection with the case.

The person apprehended was identified as Hasanur Islam, the owner of a cloth shop in the Matia Bazar area of Goalpara district.

He was taken into custody on suspicion of him being involved in the crime and subsequently presented before a lower court.

Also Read: Assam | Journalist & two government school teachers held with arms, ammunition in Nagaon

It may be mentioned that following the death of the BJP leader, all prominent leaders of the BJP visited the house of the deceased.

BJP-Assam president, Bhabesh Kalita said that a thorough investigation would be made in connection with the incident.

He added that the persons behind the killing would be arrested soon and strict actions would be taken.

he further ruled out allegations of rape and said that the incident was purely a murder with no angles of rape.