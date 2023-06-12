NAGAON: One journalist and two teachers have been arrested by the police at Dhing area in Nagaon district of Assam.

The trio was held by the Assam police for possessing arms and ammunition.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mainul Islam, Abdul Mazid and Shariful Islam.

While Mainul Islam is a journalist, working for a local news portal, the two others are teachers at government schools.

The Assam police seized one pistol and two rounds of ammunition from the three arrested persons.

(More details awaited)