Guwahati: The burst of yet another water supply pipeline, caused a flood-like scene in Guwahati’s Rajgarh area on Monday.

The incident resulted in a massive water gush in the area with thousands of litres of water being spilled over the road which connects Rajgarh with Commerce College Point in Guwahati.

The sudden gushing of water disrupted the movement of vehicles in the area.

Emergency response teams have been deployed at the locations and residents as well as other shop owners in the area have decided to move away from the area to avoid any further mishaps.

No casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

Earlier on May 25, a massive pipeline burst in Guwahati’s Kharguli area resulting in the death of one woman while several others were injured. One Sumitra Das Rabha lost her life when a wall collapsed under the impact of the water pressure.

The burst also resulted in the disruption of water supply across several locations in Guwahati.

The Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) took suo motu cognisance of the water pipeline burst and directed the Kamrup Metro District Magistrate to conduct an inquiry and submit a report to the AHRC at the earliest.