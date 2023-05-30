Guwahati: The water supply system in Guwahati, Assam, which received assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), will reportedly remain suspended until June 6.

Technical experts from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) are currently investigating the cause of a fault in the process, along with a comprehensive assessment of the entire infrastructure.

Repair work is scheduled to commence once all necessary tests and monitoring activities have been completed.

Sources indicate that the residents of Guwahati are expected to have their water supply restored by June 7 or 8.

It should be noted that within a single week, two incidents of water pipeline bursts occurred in separate locations in Guwahati.

The first incident took place on May 25 in the Kharguli area when a Gammon JICA water supply mainline pipe burst, resulting in a massive rush of water that swept away multiple vehicles and damaged at least 40 houses. Regrettably, one person lost their life, and around 19 others sustained injuries in the incident.

The second incident occurred beneath the under-construction Maligaon flyover in Guwahati city, causing significant water spillage and leading to traffic congestion on Monday morning.