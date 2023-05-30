AIZAWL: In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 131 bags of illegal areca nuts, 20 cases of foreign origin beer and 10 cases of cigarettes.

The total worth of the seized items is estimated at Rs 68.74 lakh.

The seizures were made in general area Chhungte, Champhai and Iron Bridge Zokhawthar on Monday.

The operation was carried out by a team of COB Champhai, Assam Rifles and Custom Department Zokhawthar based on specific information.

The entire consignment recovered has been handed over to Customs department for further legal proceeding.

Ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India.

Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and has also doubled its efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of contraband items in Mizoram.

Earlier on May 25, Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles seized 9.7 kilograms of Methamphetamine (Meth) tablets in Aizawl.

The joint team seized one lakh tablets (9.7 kgs) of the stimulant drug at a bus terminal in Aizawl’s Thuampui area and arrested one person in connection with the seizure.

Sustained interrogation of the accused has led to the recovery and seizure of another one lakh tablets (9.7 kgs) of Methamphetamine at the Durtlang area where the accused hid the contraband, the police statement said.