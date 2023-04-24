AIZAWL: In a major drug haul, Mizoram police and Assam Rifles have seized 14,600 tablets (1.46 kgs) of Methamphetamine worth Rs 3 crore in Aizawl.

A 35-year-old drug peddler was arrested also arrested for possessing the contraband, the Mizoram police said.

Acting on a tip off, policemen from special narcotics squad police station in Aizawl and personnel of Assam Rifles launched a joint operation at Falkland Veng area in Northeast part of Aizawl in Mizoram.

During the operation, 14,600 tablets of Methamphetamine worth Rs 3 crore in the international market was seized from the possession of Lianchithanga, a resident of Kanan Veng in Champhai district of Mizoram.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Mizoram police said.

Further investigation on forward or backward linkage is on, the Mizoram police said.

In another seizure, troops of Assam Rifles and Customs officials seized 499 bags of smuggled Burmese areca nuts worth Rs 2.79 crore in Champhai district of Mizoram near the Myanmar border on Saturday and Sunday, an official of Assam Rifles said.