Aizawl: Assam Rifles have set up a temporary base at Tuivai bridge on the Mizoram-Manipur border to monitor the situation and maintain peace in the border area in the wake of ethnic violence in Manipur, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The personnel on Friday interacted with village council representatives and YMA officials of Khawdungsei and Khakhawn villages and explained about the setting up of a temporary base there.

They said that the reason for establishing the temporary base was to provide protection to the internally displaced people from Manipur and to prevent the movement of militants and weapons.

On being asked by Assam Rifles, engineers and workers of NHIDCL have also repaired the Tuivai bridge.

Also Read: Assam: Three arrested with ‘golden’ Jesus Christ in Doboka

The bridge has now become the lifeline for the people living in southern Manipur especially in Churachandpur town as all the relief material passing through this route from Mizoram, Assam Rifles said in the state.

Also Read: Assam | Dognapping in Guwahati caught on camera, street dogs in city targeted for ‘consumption’

However, there are some unconfirmed reports that the Zomi Revolution Army (ZRA), a militant outfit active in the Churachandpur district, is collecting taxes from vehicles carrying relief material to Churachandpur, it said.

Recently, the Assam Rifles also rescued 188 employees of NHIDCL, who were detained at Sinzawl village.