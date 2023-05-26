Imphal: Amid fresh incidents of violence in at least three districts in Manipur, some women organisations on Friday burned the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister N Biren Singh, newly appointed Security Advisor to Manipur Government Kuldiep Singh and overall operational commander Ashutosh Sinha.

One of the protesters Sandhyarani slammed the BJP government and said following the May 3 incident in Manipur, people across the state are living in panic and uncertain situations.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh again appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony.

He also announced holding of peace talks with all communities and stakeholders to normalise the situation in Manipur.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, who is now on a visit to the strife torn state, said that Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Manipur on May 29 and stay for three days to resolve the ongoing ethnic crisis.

Police said that incidents of violence including arson were reported from three districts — Imphal East, Churachandpur, and Bishnupur.

Army and various other central forces immediately rushed to the violence-hit areas and brought the situation under control.

Singh, while talking to the media in the Secretariat, said that the Army, Central Armed Police Force, Manipur Rifles, police, and Village Defence Force had been adequately deployed at 38 most volatile and mixed populated areas of different districts.

The Chief Minister said that a team of MLAs from Manipur on Thursday met the Union Home Minister in Guwahati and apprised him of the prevailing situation.

Rai, who visited some districts, told the media that the recent unrest would affect the development and welfare activities.

He said all grievances, demands, problems and issues would be resolved through talks and peaceful process and people of different communities must have faith in the government and shun all forms of violence.