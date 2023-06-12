GOLAGHAT: A child was killed, while two others sustained serious injuries after a herd of wild elephants went on a rampage in Assam’s Golaghat district.

This incident occurred at Shyamraipur tea estate in Numaligarh town of Golaghat district in Assam late on Sunday (June 11) night.

The herd of wild elephants went on a rampage after entering the area for food.

Over 50 houses have also been destroyed by the herd of wild elephants.

The incident claimed the life of an eight-year-old boy, while his parents sustained serious injuries.

Officials of the Assam forest department reached the site of the incident after being informed about it.

The body of the deceased child had also been sent to hospital for postmortem.