TINSUKIA: A horrific incident has been reported from Doomdooma in Tinsukia district of Assam.

At least two men were allegedly beheaded with a machete.

This incident took place at Athai Basti in Longsowal of Tinsukia district of Assam.

The deceased have been identified as Suren Munda and Babul Munda.

Two persons have also been identified for allegedly committing the crime.

Also read: Assam woman BJP leader found dead in Goalpara, murder suspected

One of the accused has been arrested by the police, while the other us reported to be missing.

The Assam police is investigating the crime.

However, the motive for the alleged murders is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the arrested individual has been identified as Godha.

On the other hand, the absconding individual has been identified as Petu.