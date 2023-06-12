GOALPARA: A woman leader of the Assam BJP has been found dead in Goalpara district of the state.

The deceased Assam BJP leader has been identified as Jonali Nath. She was the Goalpara district secretary of the Assam BJP.

Her body was recovered from the national highway 17 at Krishnai in the Goalpara district of Assam.

According to initial reports, the woman BJP leader was murdered by miscreants and dumped her body on the national highway.

Locals in the area spotted the body of the deceased late on Sunday night and informed the authorities.

Several injury marks on her body were noticed. Police have sent the body of the deceased Assam BJP leader for postmortem.

An investigation into the case has been launched by the Assam police.