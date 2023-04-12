GUWAHATI: A journalist from Guwahati in Assam died on Wednesday (April 12) after being hit by a city bus.

The incident was reported from Beltola area in Guwahati, Assam.

The deceased journalist has been identified as Mustaq Alam.

Alam was working with a Guwahati-based media house in Assam.

The incident took place when he was on his way to office on Wednesday (April 12) morning.

Also read: Modi to visit Assam on Friday, dedicate projects worth Rs 14,300 cr

Alam was on his scooter, when he was hit by a speeding city bus, bearing registration number AS 01 HC 2629, which tried to overtake him.

Police rushed to the spot and seized the city bus.

(More details awaited)

Avatar photo

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in