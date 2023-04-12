GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Assam on a day-long visit on April 14, 2023.

After arriving in the state capital, the Prime Minister will reach the newly constructed All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati, and inspect its newly built campus at around 12 noon.

At a public function subsequently, the Prime Minister will dedicate the AIIMS, Guwahati and three other medical colleges to the nation.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Assam Advanced Health Care Innovation Institute (AAHII) and launch ‘Aapke Dwar Ayushman’ campaign by distributing Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards to eligible beneficiaries.

After that, the Prime Minister will attend the programme marking the platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Gauhati High Court at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati at around 2:15 pm.

Prime Minister Modi will reach Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati to preside over a public function, where he will witness a colourful Bihu programme performed by more than ten thousand performers and Bihu dancers at 5 pm.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various development projects including commissioning of a 500 TPD Menthol Plant in Namrup; laying of foundation stone of bridge on Brahmaputra River connecting Palashbari and Sualkuchi; foundation stone laying for beautification of Rang Ghar, Sivasagar; and dedication to five railway projects to the nation.

In addition, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth more than Rs 3,400 crores.

The operationalization of AIIMS, Guwahati will mark a momentous occasion for the state of Assam and the entire northeastern region.

This is also a testimony of the Prime Minister’s commitment to strengthen health infrastructure across the country.

The foundation stone of this hospital was also laid by the Prime Minister in May 2017.

Built at a cost of more than Rs 1120 crores, AIIMS Guwahati is a state of the art hospital having capacity of 750 beds including 30 AYUSH beds.

This hospital will have an annual intake capacity of 100 MBBS students every year.

The Hospital will provide world class health facilities to the people of the North-east.

Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation three Medical Colleges; Nalbari Medical College at Nalbari, Nagaon Medical College at Nagaon and Kokrajhar Medical College at Kokrajhar, built at a cost of about Rs 615 crore, Rs 600 crore and Rs 535 crore, respectively.

Each medical college has an attached 500 bedded teaching hospitals with OPD/ IPD services including emergency services, ICU facilities, OT and diagnostic facilities besides others.

Each medical college will have an annual intake capacity of 100 MBBS students.

The ceremonial launch of ‘Aapke Dwar Ayushman’ campaign by the Prime Minister, is a step towards realizing his vision of reaching out to every beneficiary to ensure 100 per cent saturation of welfare schemes.

The Prime Minister will distribute Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards to three representative beneficiaries, which will be followed by distribution of about 1.1 crore AB-PMJAY Cards in all districts of the state.

The foundation stone of Assam Advanced Health Care Innovation Institute (AAHII) is a step towards realizing Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ in the areas related to health.

Majority of technologies used in healthcare in the country are imported, and developed in a different context, which are highly expensive and complex to operate in the Indian environment.

AAHII is envisioned in such a context and will work such that ‘we find our own solutions for our own problems’.

AAHII, to be built at a cost of about Rs 546 crore, will facilitate cutting-edge inventions and R&D in medicine and healthcare, identify the nation’s unique problems related to heath and promote development of new technologies for solving those problems.

The Prime Minister will also attend the programme marking the platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Gauhati High Court.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will launch a mobile application ‘Assam Cop’ designed by Assam Police.

The app will facilitate accused and vehicle search from the database of Crime and Criminal Network Tracking System (CCTNS) and the VAHAN national register.

The Gauhati High Court was established 1948 and it served as the common court for the seven north-eastern states of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh until March, 2013, when separate High Courts for the States of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura were created.

The Gauhati High Court now has jurisdiction over the States of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh, with its Principal Seat at Guwahati and three permanent Benches in Kohima (Nagaland), Aizawl (Mizoram) and Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh).

Later, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth more than Rs 10,900 crores.

He will lay the foundation stone of a bridge on Brahmaputra river connecting Palashbari and Sualkuchi.

The bridge will provide much-needed connectivity in the region. He will also commission a 500 TPD Methanol plant at Namrup in Dibrugarh.

PM Modi will also inaugurate five railway projects including doubling and electrification of various sections in the region.

The railway projects being inaugurated include Digaru-Lumding section; Gauripur-Abhayapuri Section; Doubling of New Bongaigaon-Dhup Dhara section; Electrification of Raninagar Jalpaiguri-Guwahati section; Electrification of Senchoa-Silghat Town and Senchoa-Mairabari section.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the project for beautification of Rang Ghar in Sivasagar, which will enhance tourist amenities at the location.

The project for beautification of Rang Ghar will provide for facilities like a fountain-show built around a huge water body and showcasing history of Ahom dynasty, boat house with jetty for adventurous boat rides, artisan village for promotion of local handicrafts, diverse ethnic cuisines for food lovers.

Rang Ghar located in Sivasagar is one of the most iconic structures to depict the Ahom cultures and traditions.

It was built by the Ahom King, Swargadeo Pramatta Singha in the 18th Century.

The Prime Minister will also witness a mega Bihu dance which has been organized in order to globally showcase the Bihu dance of Assam as a mascot of cultural identity and life of the Assamese people.

This event would feature more than 10,000 performers and Bihu artistes in a single venue and would attempt a New Guinness World Record in the category of largest Bihu dance performance in the world in a single venue.

It will feature artists from across the 31 districts of the state.