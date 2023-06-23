GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam has worsened with a considerable rise in the number of affected people.

As of Friday (June 23), the number of flood-affected people in Assam has risen considerably and is nearing the five-lakh mark.

According to the Assam state disaster management authority (ASDMA), a total of 4.95 lakh people across Assam have been affected by floods.

As many as 22 districts of Assam are reeling under water due to the first wave of floods in Assam this year.

One person has also died due to floods at Tamulpur in Udalguri district of Assam.

Major rivers across Assam are also flowing above the danger mark, owing to incessant rains over the past one week.

The central water commission (CWC) has informed that the Brahmaputra is flowing above danger mark at Nematighat in Jorhat and Dhubri in Assam.

Other rivers in Assam to be flowing above the danger mark are: Puthimari in Kamrup), Paglagiya in Nalbari and Manas in Barpeta.

It may be mentioned here that the weather department has issued a “yellow alert” for Assam, forecasting heavy rainfall in different parts of the state.