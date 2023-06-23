Guwahati: A group of more than 70 citizens from Assam have come together to express their anguish at the continuing cycle of deaths and violence in Manipur and appeal to the state and all stakeholders for peace and calm.

Here is the full text of their appeal.

We are greatly disturbed that our neighbouring state Manipur is in turmoil. The fratricidal violence has been continuing in the state for more than a month now. Already more than 100 people have died in the violence. Hundreds of houses have been burnt and damaged. Thousands of people have fled their homes. People are being sheltered in more than 300 relief camps and they need humanitarian assistance from all quarters.

There is an atmosphere of overwhelming fear, despair and uncertainty in the state. The state has been reduced to a level of statelessness. People in Manipur are utterly frustrated. They are suffering from a deep sense of insecurity. We are feeling sad at the extreme uncertainty prevailing in Manipur and our heart goes to the suffering people of the state.

We firmly believe that violence can bring no solution to the present problem of Manipur. Indeed it will make it worse and only serve vested interests that do not want a solution. From afar we can only appeal earnestly to both the Meiteis and the Kukis to immediately shun violence and maintain calm and peace. Let us understand that mutual violence and hatred will take us nowhere. It will only bring more misery and suffering to the people of both communities.

The violence must stop forthwith. Here the state and the central governments have an important role to play. Both governments have to try and endeavour to create an atmosphere conducive to building peace. We are also bewildered why the honourable Prime Minister of India hasn’t uttered a word yet about the situation in Manipur and appeal for peace! He should intervene and help bring peace and normality to the state at the earliest.

Signatories

Nirupama Borgohain, author, Hiren Gohain, intellectual, Nagen Saikia, Ex-President, Axom Sahitya Sabha, Kulada Kumar Bhattacharya, theatre personality, Thomas Menomparampil, former Archbishop, Guwahati, Harekrishna Deka, former DGP, Assam, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, MP, Rajya Sabha, Jahnu Baruah, filmmaker, Laxmi Goswami, social worker, Bimal Phukan, author, Shankar Lall Goenka, social worker, Paramananda Mahanta, retd. prof. Dibrugarh University, Arup Kumar Dutta, author, Haidor Husain, Ex-Editor, Asomiya Pratidin, Tapodhir Bhattacharyya, former VC, Assam University.

Apurba Sarma, Sahitya Akademi Awardee, Apurba Kumar Barua, social scientist, Arupa Patangia Kalita, Sahitya Akademi Awardee, Anuradha Dutta, retd. prof, Gauhati University, Dulal Ch Goswami, environmental scientist, Girin Phukan, retd. prof. Dibrugarh University, Nomal Ch Bora, Founder-Chairman, GNRC Hospitals, Harsha Bhatta, Chairman, Sankardev Nethralaya, Manorama Sarma, retd. prof., NEHU, Prabhat Bora, author, Nitya Bora, EX-Editor, Asomiya Pratidin.

Prashanta Rajguru, Editor-in-Chief, Prag News, Priyam Goswami, retd. prof., Gauhati University, Sandhya Goswami, political scientist, Srinath Barua, former VC, KKHOU, Chandramohan Sarma, retd. prof, Gauhati University, Tarakeswar Choudhury, mathematician, Jadav Payeng, environmentalist, Loknath Goswami, artiste, Jyotirmoy Jana, author, Abdul Mannan, retd. prof, Gauhati University, Chandra Kanta Das, former Addl. Chief Secretary, Assam, Dhirendra Nath Saikia, former Commissioner, Govt of Assam, Abu Naser Saeed Ahmed, former Director, OKDISCD, Basanta Deka, retd. prof, Handique Girls’ College, Kamal Nayan Choudhury, advocate, Guwahati High Court, Padmapani, former Director, Forensic Science Laboratory, Paresh Malakar, Editor-in-Chief, North East Now.

Ajit Ch. Talukdar, former Principal, Arya Vidyapeeth College, Rashmi Goswami, feminist & human rights activist, Indranee Dutta, former director, OKDISCD, Kaliprasad Sarma, retd. prof, Gauhati University, Deben Tamuly, activist, Ghanashyam Nath, former principal, Gauhati Commerce College, Paramananda Majumdar, author, Maini Mahanta, Editor, Nandinee, Santanu Borthakur, advocate, Guwahati High Court, Mayur Bora, pubic speaker, Deepak Goswami, former deputy director general, NIC.

Paban Saharia, author, Akhil Ranjan Dutta, professor, Gauhati University, Dwipen Bezboruah, professor, Gauhati University, Rajib Handique, professor, Gauhati University, Sushanta Kar, professor, Tinsukia College, Najibuddin Ahmed, retd. Addl Ch. Engineer, Assam, Bhabesh Bhagawati, physician, Anil Kr Choudhury, physician, Umesh Ch Kar, professor, Uttam Bathari, professor, Gauhati University, Ashu Paul, social worker, Ujjwal Bhoumick, social worker, Bangshidhar Bezborua, social worker, Dudulmoni Sarmah, Secretary, ANWESHA, Padmalochan Nath, author, Twaha Amin, journalist, Madhurjya Barua, advocate, Guwahati High Court.