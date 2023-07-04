Guwahati: An IndiGo flight bound for Dibrugarh was forced to abort takeoff from Guwahati airport on Tuesday due to a technical glitch.

According to sources from the Airport Authority of India (AAI), the pilot detected the issue while the aircraft was taxiing on the runway.

Assam Ministers Ranjeet Das, Bimal Bora, and Congress leader Romen Barthakur were among the passengers on board the flight, en route to Dibrugarh for separate engagements.

Currently, an inspection is underway to rectify the glitch and ensure the aircraft’s safe operation.