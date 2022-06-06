Guwahati: The Assam unit of the Aam Aadmi Party has filed an FIR against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the alleged irregularities in procuring PPE kits in Assam in 2020.

The AAP Assam’s Guwahati Chapter also staged a protest rally against the Chief Minister demanding the Governor of Assam immediately suspended him from the post.

The AAP filed the complaint formally at the Latasil Police Station following the protest rally.

State Secretary Victor Gogoi who filed the complaint on behalf of the party, alleged anomalies in procuring PPE kits in Assam in 2020 by the state government.

In the complaint, the AAP said, “When Sarma was health minister of Assam in 2020, his wife’s company, JCB Industries, and his family associate’s company, Meditime Healthcare, got orders to procure PPE kits at the cost of Rs 990 a piece. This was despite the fact that the government had an option to buy kits at a cost of Rs 600 from other dealers.”

The complaint further read, “Business partners of Sarma’s son also received an order from the government to provide PPE kits at a cost of Rs 990 per kit. A company owned by business partner of Sarma’s wife, Agile Associates, received an order to deliver 10,000 PPE kits at a cost of Rs 2,205 per kit.”

The FIR by AAP named Himanta Biswa Sarma, his wife and Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, Gyanasham Dhanuka, Rajib Bora and other unidentified persons.