Guwahati: After reports about Raijor Dal leader and Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi came out as he might soon join the Aam Aadmi Party, he on Monday clarified that there were no such plans and the reports were false.

Akhil Gogoi said that the reports were “absolutely fake news”.

He added, “I am the president of the most popular and progressive regional party of Assam, Raijor Dal. We are fighting for the self-respect and self-determination of the Assamese nation.”

Gogoi added, “We are proud of our long term plan to develop Assam as one of the most developed regions of the world. We have been fighting against the communal fascist RSS BJP regime.”

He further added that their team is busy “unfurling the corruption charges of the Assam government” and demanding a CBI enquiry into the alleged PPE kit scam of the family of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Reacting to the same reports, AAP Assam state coordinator Bhaben Choudhury said, “The news of Akhil Gogoi joining Aam Aadmi Party is fake.

He added that there were no official statements regarding this from neither the state nor the centre.

He added such reports should be ignored.

Choudhury further claimed that the report was propaganda by the “opposition” to misguide their (AAP’s) objectives and clarified that they have no alliance with any party “presently”.