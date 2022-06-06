Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee (APMCC) on Monday said that there were no activities seen from the Assam State Commission for Women (ASCW) since 2016.

In a press statement, while submitting a memorandum to the ASCW, the APMCC accused the state government of not taking any effective measures to prevent the increasing incidents of violence against women in Assam in recent years.

APMCC further in the memorandum to the ASCW “reminded” it to fulfil its responsibilities and speak out on behalf of women in Assam.

The memorandum was submitted by the APMCC President Mira Barthakur Goswami and General Secretary Bansri Gogoi.

They further stated the existence of the State Women’s Commission has been limited to files since 2016.

In the memorandum, the Congress leaders wrote, “Although the Assam State Commission for Women was constituted for the larger interest of protection of the interest of women living inside the state of Assam, no such activities have been detected since 2016.”

The memorandum further added, “It appears to us that to achieve the objectives for which the Assam State Commission for Women was constituted has been long forgotten by the Assam State Commission for Women. Rather than working for gender-neutral, safe and secure society for women, it appears that the Assam State Commission for Women has decided to keep mum and is working as a puppet for the Government.”