Guwahati: The villagers of the Dhansiri area in upper Assam’s Golaghat district have planted 1 lakh saplings to protect nature as well as to set a record.

The villagers along with officials from the state’s forest department and district administration planted the saplings on Saturday the occasion of World Environment Day.

They planted the saplings on over 40 hectares of land in a single day at the Tengani Dui Noi Mukh area under the Sarupathar assembly constituency in the district.

“There is about 500 Acres of land here and we will be planting trees in the whole area. The Nambor forest will be extended till here. We are also thinking about compensating the people who have given up their land for the plantation drive,” Sarupathar MLA Biswajit Phukan said.

He said that the place was a forest earlier which was gradually taken over by villagers.

“The people who once destroyed the forest are now thinking about regenerating it again,” he added.

In the Dhansiri sub-division, locals aim to plant at least 15 lakh saplings in the coming years. Each family is trying to plant at least ten saplings