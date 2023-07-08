Kohima: The Nagaland police confiscated 200 rounds of prohibited ammunition, suspected to be intended for illegal trade, and apprehended two of its own personnel at separate locations.

According to a press statement issued by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Kohima police, the personnel from Kezocha police station, acting on specific intelligence, intercepted a taxi en route from Dimapur during a routine mobile vehicle checkpoint.

During the inspection, they discovered 200 rounds of prohibited ammunition in the possession of one of the police officers.

Subsequently, another police personnel was arrested by Phek police in connection with the case.

The PRO further added that a case has been registered at Kezocha Police Station under the Arms Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A comprehensive investigation is currently underway to determine the motive behind the transportation of the illegal ammunition and to uncover any potential links to wider illegal activities.

Sources said that these officials were suspected to be involved in an interstate racket of arms & ammo trafficking