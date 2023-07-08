DHEMAJI: Eminent citizens of Subansiri, Borkhamukh, and Bhimpora panchayats in North Assam’s Lakhimpur district are vehemently opposing the recently published delimitation draft, stating that the exercise is causing immense distress among the locals.

According to the delimitation draft, approximately 15 villages belonging to Subansiri and Borkamukh gaon panchayats, which fall under 112-Dhakuakhana (ST) LAC, are proposed to be included in 75-Nowboicha LAC.

Additionally, 10 villages from Bhimpara and Chauldhowa panchayats, currently under the same constituency, are set to be shifted to 111-Lakhimpur LAC.

The people of the Subansiri area are opposing the delimitation draft due to the fact that 112 Dhakuakhana LAC is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST), whereas 75-Nowboicha is a constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC).

This raises concerns that the tribal people residing in Subansiri, who currently enjoy political rights and privileges in Dhakuakhana, will be deprived of their rights and privileges in Nowboicha.

Furthermore, there is no direct road connecting Subansiri to Nowboicha, with the latter located 100 km away from Subansiri.

Similarly, the tribal people of Bhimpara and Chauldhuwa panchayats have expressed concerns about the change in reservation status, fearing that they may lose their political rights in 111-Lakhimpur, an unreserved constituency.

Citizens from Subansiri and Chauldhuwa areas have held a series of meetings to discuss the “forceful” inclusion of their areas in other constituencies without considering the opinions of the local people.

“We find it unfavourable to be included in another constituency, leaving our own Dhakuakhana constituency. The Election Commission’s decision to include our area in Nowboicha and Lakhimpur LACs without considering the rights of the people and the geographical contiguity cannot be accepted under any circumstances,” declared the senior citizens.

Accusing the authorities of a ‘political conspiracy’ behind the transfer of their voter-ship from 112 Dhakuakhana (ST) LAC to 75-Nowboicha LAC, the senior citizens of Subansiri have taken a firm stance to remain within the Dhakuakhana constituency and oppose the delimitation draft.

Meanwhile, senior citizens from Subansiri and Chauldhuwa have separately submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission of India through Lakhimpur DC, demanding the restoration of their villages to the Dhakuakhana constituency as it was before.