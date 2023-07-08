Guwahati: A police officer was reportedly injured after suspected drug smugglers allegedly attacked him in the Raidangia area of Golaghat, Assam.

As per reports, the senior police officer was attacked and injured by suspected drug smugglers during a raid on Friday night.

The targeted officer, Chayanika Borkotoky, was leading a team on an operation to apprehend individuals involved in ganja smuggling.

Acting on credible information, they conducted a raid at the residence of Pratap Saikia.

However, the situation turned volatile when Saikia and his wife protested against the police team’s action.

The confrontation then escalated to a physical fight as both Saikia and his wife attacked the police team.

During the attack, Borkotoky sustained multiple injuries.

The injured official is the In-Charge of the Kamarbandha police outpost.

The attackers reportedly used sticks, an axe, and other weapons during the assault.

However, following the incident, police arrested Pratap Saikia and another individual named Upen Saikia for their alleged involvement in the ganja smuggling.

A case has been registered against the duo under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

An investigation is being carried out by the police.