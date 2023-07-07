DIBRUGARH: Amritpal Singh, leader of ‘Waris Punjab De,’ allegedly handed a letter written in Gurumukhi script to his wife, Kirandeep Kaur, on Thursday at Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam, where he is currently being held.

The letter, dated July 5, 2023, was addressed to the Sikh community and signed by all eight of his associates also detained in Dibrugarh jail.

In the letter, Singh urged the community to abstain from drugs and adhere to Sikh religious principles.

He also demanded that Nijjar and Khanda, who were recently killed in the United States and the United Kingdom respectively, be declared as Shaheed (martyrs).

Singh also references Bhindranwale in the letter.

Earlier, Kirandeep Kaur claimed that her husband and his associates were on a hunger strike to protest the “deplorable facilities in the jail.”

She learned about the protest during her weekly visit to Amritpal Singh.

Kaur alleged that the detainees held under the National Security Act (NSA) were not allowed to make phone calls and were served unhygienic food.

She also complained that the person in charge of cooking used tobacco, which goes against the Sikh rehat maryada (code of religious conduct).

However, the Dibrugarh district administration refuted the claim of Amritpal Singh, Chief of ‘Waris Punjab De,’ being on a hunger strike in Dibrugarh Central Jail, as asserted by Kirandeep Kaur.

Speaking to this correspondent, Biswajit Pegu, Deputy Commissioner of Dibrugarh said that while Amritpal Singh’s wife visit him this week, there was no information about a letter.

He said that a letter in order to be handed over to anyone from within the jail, a certain set of rules are to be followed.

He further denied the claims of the letter.

Amritpal Singh was brought to Dibrugarh Central Jail on April 23 after being arrested by Punjab police from Moga district in Punjab. His nine associates, also detained in Dibrugarh jail in Assam, have also been booked under the NSA.

The nine detainees, namely Daljeet Singh Kalsi, Papalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh, Basant Singh, and Gurinderpal Singh Aujla, are currently held at Dibrugarh Central Jail under the National Security Act (NSA).