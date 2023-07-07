Assam: Nine arrested for killing cattle rearer in Dhemaji

DHEMAJI: Nine persons were arrested by the police in Dhemaji, Assam for allegedly killing a cattle rearer recently.

As per reports, Jonai Police following an investigation of the case of mob attack at Jonai Moonmuni Chapori in Assam’s Dhemaji district arrested them.

The nine persons were arrested on charges of being involved in the violent attack.

Police said that they are searching to nab other accused, who are said to be absconding.

Earlier two groups clashed over PGR (grazing) land at Moonmuni Majiali Chapori in Jonai.

The clash took an ugly turn as they brought in lethal weapons.

During the clash, one person identified as Kanai Pegu was killed while 17 others were injured.

The deceased was the secretary of the Moonmuni Cattle Rearer Union.

An investigation is being carried out by the police.