Guwahati: A battered and limping elephant, identified as Maniki, has been rescued from years of neglect and alleged forced labor following a viral social media appeal and swift intervention by Assam’s forest officials.

Once known for her tears of pain, today Maniki walks with dignity, under care, not chains.

The turning point in Maniki’s life came on the night of August 5, when Devajit Moran, a committed wildlife conservationist from Upper Assam, spotted the elephant near the Makum Bypass. Her condition was heartbreaking; she was limping, visibly in pain, and unable to walk properly. One of her legs appeared fractured.

“The elephant was crying in pain. Wide tears streamed down her face. “She struggled to walk because one of her legs was broken,” said Moran, who immediately posted a video on social media, tagged Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, and appealed for urgent intervention.

The video struck a chord across Assam, going viral within hours. Thousands of citizens shared it, demanding urgent rescue for the suffering elephant. Public outcry reached the authorities within minutes.

Responding promptly to the viral alert, a devoted team of forest officials arrived at the location around midnight, accompanied by veterinarians from the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI). Despite the late hour, the team assessed her condition and began medical treatment on the spot.

“Our priority was to ease her pain. We started emergency care immediately, and by morning, she had food, water, and temporary shelter,” said a senior forest official from Tinsukia.

The forest team also collaborated with Wildlife SOS and other conservation groups to ensure sustained care.

Maniki’s pain did not begin that night. According to conservation sources, her handlers subjected her to years of heavy labor, forcing her to pull logs, perform in events, and take part in ceremonial processions. She was a domesticated elephant, once common in many parts of Assam before wildlife laws grew stronger.

In April 2024, wildlife activists and the forest department jointly rescued her from the Phillobari area near Baghmara Ghat. At that time, they discovered she had a serious leg injury and placed her under the care of WTI for treatment.

“Maniki had only just begun to heal. Her injury needed months of rest, so we were shocked to learn that she had been forced to walk again,” said a veterinarian from the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI).

Despite repeated warnings from WTI doctors and forest authorities, her owner allegedly attempted to walk her from Tinsukia to Dibrugarh and then to Sivasagar — a journey of nearly 95 kilometers — ignoring her fragile health.

During the forced journey, Maniki collapsed near Makum Bypass, exhausted after walking over 36 kilometers in six days. It was there that local residents, especially Krishna Majhi, stepped in and offered temporary shelter. They contacted activists and forest officials, preventing further damage to the elephant’s health.

“We saw her struggling. She wouldn’t move and looked like she had given up. We just couldn’t let her suffer more,” said Majhi.

Forest officials then arranged for her safe transportation by truck, ensuring she would not have to walk any further. Officials took her under their care to provide full medical attention.

Maniki’s ordeal has reignited discussions about the treatment of captive elephants in India.

Elephants fall under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which grants them the highest level of legal protection among wild animals.

Any act of cruelty, forced labor, or overwork against elephants is punishable under law.

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, also prohibits making injured animals perform or travel.

The Supreme Court of India has upheld the dignity of elephants, ruling that they must be treated not as “beasts of burden,” but as living beings with legal rights.

Despite this, implementation remains weak. Conservationists argue for stronger enforcement and awareness.

After three days of supervised rest and treatment, Maniki finally showed signs of peace. Photos shared by WTI show her standing calmly, eating well, and responding positively to care.

“She smiled. That’s not something we often say about elephants, but her eyes were brighter. She’s recovering,” said a Wildlife SOS veterinarian.

Forest officials confirmed that she will remain under state protection, with regular veterinary care and a commitment to prevent any further exploitation.

“We will ensure she never walks in pain again,” said a senior forest department official.

Activists, veterinarians, and citizens across Assam have now appealed to the Forest Minister and the Government of Assam to designate a permanent retirement space for rescued elephants like Maniki.

“She deserves a peaceful life — food, medicine, and love. Not more chains,” said Devajit Moran.

“We ask the forest department and the minister to create a protected shelter where no more Manikis have to suffer again.”

A formal memorandum is expected to be submitted this week to push for policy-level changes on captive elephant care and oversight.

Maniki’s story is not just about one elephant’s rescue; it’s a powerful reminder that silent suffering often hides in plain sight. Her pain brought a community together, forced officials to act at midnight, and turned viral emotion into real change.

Today, the tears on her face have dried. In their place is a quiet smile, and the promise of a life where peace, not pain, will walk beside her.