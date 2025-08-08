Assam Govt Job 2025 JN College Boko Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of govt teaching job in JN College Boko Assam in 2025.

Jawaharlal Nehru (JN) College, Boko, Kamrup, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Assistant Professors for ITEP and UG/ PG programme in 2025. JN College’s vision is to set a hallmark in the field of education and preserve, create and disseminate knowledge through teaching, learning, innovation and experimentation to mould responsible individuals for leading a society with desire for progress and prosperity of human race.

Name of post : Assistant Professors for ITEP programme

No. of posts : 6

Subject wise vacancies :

Mathematics : 1

English : 1

Botany : 1

History : 1

Chemistry : 1

Hindi : 1

Qualification: M.A./ M.Sc. with UGC Norms, NET/ SLET and B.Ed.

Name of post : Assistant Professors for UG / PG programme

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

Mathematics : 1

Assamese : 2

Qualification: M.A./ M.Sc. with UGC Norms with NET/ SLET

Salary : Negotiable

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 12th August 2025 at 11 AM. The venue is in Jawaharlal Nehru College, Boko, Kamrup, Assam, PIN- 781123

How to apply :

Candidates need to bring the hard copy of the application form along with all testimonials in Photocopy and Original to the walk-in-interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here