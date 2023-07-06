DIBRUGARH: As the price of essential commodities saw a rise in Assam, the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) took out a “funeral’ procession of the Assam Food and Civil Supply Department for failing to control the sky-rocketing price rise situation.

The protest rally was carried out in Dibrugarh on Thursday.

The AJYCP took out the mock funeral rally from their party office and hit the street of Dibrugarh shouting slogans against the government for failing to curb the price rise.

Also Read: Assam: Delimitation aims to make only “upper caste” Hindus CM, says Akhil Gogoi

“The BJP government has failed to curb the price rise, which has been affecting the lives of the people. Due to sky-rocketing price rise of essential commodities, the common people are facing the burnt”, AJYCP district president, Udayan Baruah said.

He added, “The government which came into power by assuring the people of Acche Din turning into the days into the worst days.

Also Read: Assam: One killed, eight injured as truck collides with minivan in North Guwahati

He said that in particular, the Food and Civil Supply Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass is to be blamed as he is responsible to maintain a watch.

He added that the minister failed miserably to deal with the price rise situation of essential commodities.

He said that it is not just the food items, price hikes in LPG and other fuel products have hit the people in the worst possible way,