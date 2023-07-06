Guwahati: At least one person was killed and eight more were severely injured after a dumper truck collided head-on with a minivan in the Amingaon area of North Guwahati, Assam.

Based on the information received, the dumper truck was bound for Hajo when it crashed into the van heading towards Guwahati City.

The dumper truck, however, fled the scene after the accident.

The deceased individual has been identified as Rajeev Talukdar. Among the injured, four individuals have been identified as Robin Das, Habil Ali, Mannal Ali, and Dhiren Das.

A police team shortly after the incident arrived at the accident site.

Two of the injured were transported to Tola Ram Bafna Civil Hospital, while two others were admitted to Narayana Hospital for medical treatment in the same vicinity.

The remaining injured individuals were rushed to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for immediate medical attention.

The police have initiated a search operation to locate the dumper truck that fled the scene