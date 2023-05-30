Guwahati: In yet another decision that could spark anger in Assam, the state government has decided to shift Gauhati High Court from its present location to Amingaon on the outskirts of Guwahati.

The Assam government has also planned to shift all lower courts of Kamrup (M) and Kamrup districts to the new location at Amingaon.

The Assam government in a meeting held recently at Dispur, which was chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, decided to constitute a high-level committee to inspect the land selected for setting up the new court complex.

According to the minutes of the meeting, the high-level Committee would be constituted with a Justice of Gauhati High Court to be nominated by the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, at the request of the State Government.

The other members of the Committee will be Advocate General Assam, Chief Secretary Assam, LR & Comm. & Secy., Judicial Department, DC Kamrup. Special Commissioner & Special Secretary, PWD (Building & NH) shall be the member secretary of the committee.

The Committee would inspect the proposed land comprising 240 Bighas approximately in the Rangmahal area at Amingaon, out of which around 100 Bighas shall be required for setting up the new High Court Complex in the form of a Judicial City, stated the minutes.

The new Complex will accommodate the entire Gauhati High Court as well as all other Judicial Courts of Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup districts including residential accommodation for Judges and other Officials and staff.