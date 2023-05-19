GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked the Congress party to not put blame on electronic voting machines (EVMs) the next time BJP wins any election.

“Next time when the BJP wins, don’t blame the EVMs,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told referring to the Congress.

The Assam chief minister made this statement while reacting to queries of media persons on the recent victory of the Congress party in Karnataka.

“We (BJP) won in Gujarat but nothing was said. The moment we lost the election in Karnataka, a major uproar has erupted, as if we lost everything,” the Assam CM said.

In fact the Assam chief minister asked the opposition not to celebrate their victory in Karnataka as “the game is not yet over”.

“The final battle will be the parliamentary elections. Till then people must have patience. They should not celebrate midway,” Sarma said.

Opposition parties have seen the Congress victory in Karnataka as a positive sign for the opposition in general and the Congress in particular.

With the landslide victory in Karnataka election and upcoming general elections, the Congress party is expected to assert its centrality in the Opposition bloc.