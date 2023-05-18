GUWAHATI: The Assam government is ready to hand over the investigation into the ‘mysterious’ death of SI Junmoni Rabha to the central bureau of investigation (CBI).

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday (May 18).

“If the CID investigation into the death of Junmoni Rabha is found unsatisfactory for her family members, I am ready to hand over the probe to the CBI,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

However, the Assam chief minister said that the probe conducted by the criminal investigation department (CID) of Assam police into the death of Junmoni Rabha “is moving in the right direction”.

“There are many angles in this case. So it would not be right to talk much about the deceased person (Junmoni Rabha),” said Assam CM.

Meanwhile, the truck driver, who was involved in the sensational Junmoni Rabha ‘accident’ case in Assam, has surrendered before the police.

The truck driver has been identified as Sumit Kumar.

The truck driver surrendered at the Jakhalabanda police station in Assam.

Assam police immediately arrested the truck driver after he surrendered.

Sumit Kumar was absconding since the day of the accident that killed Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha.

It may be mentioned here that an eyewitness named Pranab Das, a driver by profession, on Wednesday (May 17), claimed that contrary to earlier reports that Junmoni Rabha’s car had smashed into a parked truck leading to her death, it was instead the truck that rammed into the parked car of Junmoni Rabha.

Meanwhile, Assam director general of police, GP Singh said that the CID has been given a “free hand” to investigate the ‘mysterious’ death of SI Junmoni Rabha.

Assam DGP GP Singh said that the investigation will be carried out by the CID thoroughly without leaving any angle and for doing so, it has been given a “free hand”.

