GUWAHATI: The sudden death of Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha, under ‘mysterious’ circumstances, seems to have opened a can of worms.

Is a leader of the ruling BJP involved in fake gold trade in Assam?

An alleged ‘mastermind’ of illegal fake gold trade in Assam is also a member of the ruling BJP in the state, who also hold a vital post in the party.

Notably, the police in Lakhimpur district of Assam in August 2021, had arrested an individual named Abu Sahid, “the kingpin of all kinds of fake gold/fake currency scam”.

“Although he has operated from Bongalmora area but his gang was spread into Lakhimpur and other neighbouring districts and looted huge amount of money from gullible people from not only Assam but also from other states,” Lakhimpur police in Assam had stated in a social media post on August 20, 2021.

However, after Abu Sahid was released from jail, the Assam BJP seems to have been quick to welcome the ‘criminal’ into the party fold.

In fact, Abu Sahid – “the kingpin of all kinds of fake gold/fake currency scam” – was appointed by Assam BJP as treasurer of the party’s Lakhimpur district’s minority cell.

Even after spending time in jail and joining the BJP in Assam, Abu Sahid seems to have continued illegal trade of fake gold and currency.

This was further confirmed by Amina Khatun – the woman who lodged an FIR with Lakhimpur police against eight persons, including Junmoni Rabha on May 15 – just a day before Junmoni Rabha died in an ‘accident’.

Amina Khatun alleged that she approached Abu Sahid to ensure the “Junmoni Rabha returns the money” to Khatun.

Amina Khatun added that Abu Sahid then made her contact another person named ‘Kalia’.

“I went to Abu Sahid’s house. He said that I will get back my money after 15 days. Sahid asked me to contact Kalia,” said Amina Khatun while speaking to the media.

Meanwhile, leaders of the Lakhimpur BJP has written to the district BJP chief urging him to suspend Abu Sahid from the party.

On the other hand, Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita has assured that the matter will be discussed within the party ranks.

“Everyone involved in corrupt practices or illegal trade will be punished. None will be spared,” said Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita.

Alleged involvement of Abu Sahid in illegal fake gold trade has raised many questions, especially after the demise of Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha.

Are more Assam BJP leaders involved in such illegal fake gold or fake currency trade?