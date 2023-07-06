GUWAHATI: Around 1100 cadres, belonging to as many as five Adivasi militant groups from Assam, on Thursday (July 06), laid down arms at a ceremony in Guwahati.

The cadres of the five Adivasi militant groups laid down arms in the presence of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a ceremony held in Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati.

The militants, who surrendered on Thursday (July 06), belonged to All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA), Birsa Commando Force (BCF), Santhal Tiger Force (STF), Adivasi Cobra Militant Assam (ACMA) and Adivasi People’s Army (APA).

Top ministers and police personnel of Assam were also present at the arms laying ceremony.

The arms laying ceremony was followed by the oath taking of the office bearers of the Adivasi welfare and development council.

(This is a breaking story)