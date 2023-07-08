Guwahati: A student from Dibrugarh University reportedly lost his life, while four others sustained injuries in a road accident in Jamugurihat of Sonitpur, Assam.

The accident took place early Saturday morning when a Swift vehicle, registered as ‘AS01BG9710’, collided with a dumper truck from behind at a high speed.

The impact of the collision resulted in the death of one passenger and injuries to four others. The deceased student has been identified as Luku Sharma.

The vehicle was travelling from Dibrugarh district to Mangaldai when the accident happened in the Dhalaibari area of Jamugurihat.

Police arrived at the scene to assess the situation following the incident.

The injured individuals were immediately rushed to Dhalaibil Primary Health Centre for medical attention.

Later, they were referred to a hospital near Tumuki village in Sonitpur district for further treatment.