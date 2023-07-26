Dimapur: The Ta Dhom project, a multi-lingual rap project representing the country with different languages and cultures, was launched at the Regional Centre of Excellence for Music and Performing Arts, Jotsoma in Nagaland on Wednesday.

Viveick Rajagopalan, the founder of the Ta Dhom project, in his address at the launching programme, said ‘Ta’ and ‘Dhom’ symbolise the idea of two worlds, two ideas and two cultures.

Nine music artists in hip-hop and beatboxing genres have been selected for the Ta Dhom project.

Rajagopalan, through the project, hoped to connect and bring communities together. He urged the artists not only to receive but also to share and give back what they have learned.

Also Read: Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma claims ‘Love Jihad’ involvement in Golaghat triple murder

Adviser to Nagaland chief minister and chairman of the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland, Abu Metha, who launched the project, said the talents and capabilities of young people from Nagaland and the Northeast are no lesser than anybody, with music, art and dance ingrained in their DNA.

“The rich culture of Nagaland is reflected through their music and dances,” he said.

With more than 200 communities in the Northeast, with diversity as one of its strengths, Metha said, the region has so much to contribute to the world. Given the opportunities, Nagaland and the Northeast can make India shine brighter, he added.

Also Read: Nagaland sets up Third State Finance Commission

Highlighting the achievements of the Naga youth at the national as well as international level, he said through their young talents, they have now become the new generation of Naga ambassadors.

Metha said the Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA) is at the forefront of collaboration with institutions and artists, creating opportunities and giving platforms to artists to perform at the highest level.

He informed that a team from TaFMA will be participating in the next WOMEX (Worldwide Music Expo) to be held in Spain. He also stated that Nagaland will be hosting the next edition of the Asia Music Summit.

TaFMA chairman Theja Meru said the project will be a fusion of Indian rhythm, the taals, and the Naga chants and vocal singing. He expressed hope that with the Naga musicians being very talented, the country and the world can learn about the rich culture of Nagaland through this project.