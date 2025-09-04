Imphal: The whole of Churachandpur district of Manipur has been made a no-fly zone for drones, paragliders and quadcopters with immediate effect as security arrangements are being tightened across Manipur ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit on September 12, officials said.

The Churachandpur District Magistrate Dharun Kumar in view of intelligence reports highlighting potential security threats, issued a comprehensive order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Bagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

The ban order will continue until the VVIP leaves the state.

It imposes restrictions on drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, para-gliders, para-motors, hand gliders, and hot air balloons within the district.

The ban order exempts security forces, the order states, against the backdrop of the prevailing law and order situation.

In an order issued on Thursday, the District Magistrate states that as a measure to strengthen security there is a need for restriction on use of Aerial photography/videography in any form by usage of Drones, balloons, etc, which could pose potential threat to law and order, and hence there is sufficient ground for proceeding for which immediate prevention is required.

It also states that in exercise of the power conferred upon him under section 163 of the Bharatiya Bagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, with a view to ensure and strengthen security during the visit of the VVIP, declare the whole of Churachandpur distict as no drone zone and do hereby prohibit the flying of any kind of aviation devices including UAV, drones, balloons and others except only those approved by the government in Churachandpur district with immediate effect, until further orders.

Any violation of the order is punishable by legal action under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 and other relevant provisions of law.

The order states that the emergent nature of the case and circumstances do not permit serving of this notice to the concerned in due time, and hence this order is passed ex parte under section 163 (2) of the BNSS, 2023.