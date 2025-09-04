Guwahati: The government has initiated steps to convert Aalo, Namsai, and Ziro into municipal areas under the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Act, 2007.

As per the official notification, authorities have proposed ‘Municipal C’ status for Aalo in West Siang district and Ziro in Lower Subansiri district. Meanwhile, Namsai, located in Namsai district, is expected to be upgraded to a Nagar Panchayat.

Officials have called for feedback on the proposed changes, encouraging individuals, departments, and organisations to submit objections or suggestions to the respective deputy commissioners within 30 days.

Deputy commissioners must examine all responses and settle any issues raised before sending the final recommendations to the state government after the one-month deadline.