Dimapur: Nagaland Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday acknowledged the tireless efforts and invaluable contributions of teachers in building the nation.

While extending his warmest greetings and deepest appreciation to the teachers of the state on Teachers’ Day, Bhalla described them as the bedrock of the education system, mentors who guide, role models who inspire, and nurturers who dedicate themselves to shaping young minds.

“Beyond imparting knowledge, teachers kindle curiosity, instill values, and encourage students to think critically and creatively,” he said.

Bhalla also congratulated the recipients of the State-Level Teachers’ Awards and the National Teachers’ Awards 2025, appreciating their dedication and excellence.

“On this Teachers’ Day, we honour the countless acts of patience, compassion, and devotion shown by our teachers. You are the true torchbearers of knowledge and wisdom, guiding society with integrity and vision.

“As we celebrate your contributions, let us also reaffirm our collective commitment to support and empower the teaching community, enabling you to continue nurturing generations with renewed strength and purpose,” Bhalla stated.