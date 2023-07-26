NEW DELHI: The central government is not willing to implement provisions of the Constitution of India.

This was stated by the Supreme Court while slamming the Centre and the Nagaland government over non-implementation of the constitutional provision that mandates one-third reservation for women in civic body elections in the Northeast state.

This was stated by a bench of Supreme Court comprising justices SK Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia.

The Supreme Court bench stated that in Nagaland women actively participate in every aspect of life.

Centre cannot preclude reservation from being extended to women in civic bodies by saying it doesn’t apply to tribal areas, the Supreme Court said.

“Why is it not being implemented? What are you doing? Politically also you are on the same page. It is your government. You cannot get away by saying that there is some other in the state,” the Supreme Court said.

It added: “The central government is not willing to implement the Constitution.”

“At the slightest behest, you take action against state governments. Where a constitutional provision is not being followed, you do not say anything to the state government,” the Supreme Court told the Centre.

It asked the central government: “What active role have you played to see the constitutional scheme is implemented?”

It may be mentioned here that Nagaland in governed by the NDPP, an ally of the BJP.