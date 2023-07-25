AIZAWL: The anger and frustration against the BJP-led governments – both at the Centre and in Manipur – has been on the rise.

Angry protestors in Mizoram, on Tuesday (July 25), lashed out at the BJP governments at the Centre and in Manipur over their failures to curtail violence in the state.

“Are cows more precious in India than women?” an angry protester at Aizawl in Mizoram asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She added: “I want to ask the prime minister to give priority to women.”

Mizoram civil society groups, on Tuesday (July 25), organised a massive protest in Aizwal over violence against Kuki-Zomi community in Manipur and the Centre’s alleged inaction.

Thousands of people took to the streets in Aizawl against the appalling treatment of the Kuki-Hmar-Mizo-Zomi community in Manipur.

A solidarity march was organised by the NGO Coordination Committee (NGOCC) on July 25 in Aizawl and all district headquarters of Mizoram.

NGOCC comprises YMA, MUP, MHIP, MZP, MSU. Black flags raised in households as part of demonstration.